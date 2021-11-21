Warren County COVID update Sunday, Nov. 20

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County has reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and 78 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 563 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 539 of them involving mild illness.

Twenty-two Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Sunday, one more than Saturday. Four are critically ill, and the remainder has a moderate illness. Two are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Our region continues to see a significant spike in COVID-19 transmission, with the majority of its new cases in Warren County arising from workplace exposures, family/household exposures, and indoor events/gatherings. Presume you will be exposed to COVID-19 when going into a crowded public setting, and please take precautions accordingly.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, November 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Moderna/Pfizer booster clinic is full, Johnson & Johnson booster and all first doses available)

Tuesday, November 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Tuesday, December 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.