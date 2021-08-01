Warren County COVID update Sunday, August 1

by: Sarah Darmanjian

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County is reporting 50 active cases of COVID-19. Nine new cases were reported on Sunday, August 1.

They said the majority of active cases are mild. However, three people are hospitalized, one of which is in critical condition.

With reports of vaccinated individuals getting sick with the Delta variant, Warren County is asking residents to stay home if they are not feeling well. They are also asking parents and caregivers to keep children home from daycare or summer camps if they are sick.

To date, the county said 50 out of 41,054 vaccinated residents have tested positive for COVID. The county said 66.8% of its residents are vaccinated.

There have been 3,633 cases of COVID in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,537 of those have recovered. A reported 72 residents have died from the virus.

