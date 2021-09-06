Warren County COVID update, September 6

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new recoveries since Monday. The county now has 176 active COVID cases.

Health officials say most of the cases involve a mild illness. There are 6 people hospitalized with two in critical condition and four in moderate condition. One is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Health officials say these new COVID cases are related to out-of-state travel, household exposures, workplace exposures and among children who are too young to be vaccinated.

Nine of the new cases are people who have been fully vaccinated. As of Monday, 249 of 42,364 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID. Out of the 249, 234 had mild illness, six became moderately ill, two seriously ill, one critically ill and six elderly people with prior health issues died.

Warren County Health Services will hold COVID vaccination clinics at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m on September 7, 14 and 21.

Health officials continue to recommend: