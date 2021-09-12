Warren County COVID update, September 12

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new recoveries. Health officials are currently monitoring 209 active cases in Warren County.

Of the 209 active cases, 204 of them have a mild illness. Four are hospitalized as of Sunday. One is in critical condition and the others have moderate illness. One is moderately ill outside of a hospital.

Health officials say all of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19. Two involved individuals are in the Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts.

Health officials say they have been seeing new COVID cases related to out-of-state travel, household exposures, workplace exposures, youth sports exposures and among children under the age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.

Eleven of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, 303 of 42,630 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County Health Services recommends that Warren County residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as you are eligible.

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places per the CDC’s recommendations for “high” transmission counties.

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings.

Wash hands and maintain social distance when appropriate.

Anyone experiencing any symptoms of illness should not go to work or elsewhere in public and seek a COVID test as soon as possible.

Warren County has a few vaccination clinics during September: