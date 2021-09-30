Warren County COVID update Sept. 30, reports of exposures in bingo gathering

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County Health Services has not learned of any new cases that stem from September 21 and September 28, BINGO gatherings at VFW in Queensbury, by an individual with COVID who attended.

An advisory was issued on Wednesday by the Warren County NY COVID-19 Response and Business Continuity to its residents.

Warren County Health Services reports 29 additional COVID cases, as of Thursday along with nine recoveries, which Health Services are monitoring 205 active cases, 194 of them involving mild illness. Eleven are hospitalized, five more than Wednesday, with one in critical condition and ten others with moderate illness.

All of Thursday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. Four involved individuals who had been on campus in the Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts.

New COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel, and youth sports practices.

Seventeen (17) of Thursday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Thursday, 453 of 43,361 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, 425 of 453 had a mild illness, while 17 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and one critically ill before recovering. Eight passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days. Registration links can be found the by visiting Warren County COVID Hub webpage.