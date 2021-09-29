Warren County COVID update Sept. 29

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services has confirmed 27 additional COVID cases Wednesday along with 17 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 185 active COVID cases.

As of Tuesday, 177 of them involving mild illness.

Six are hospitalized as of Wednesday, one fewer than Tuesday. One is in critical condition and five others have moderate illness. Two others are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Wednesday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. Five involved individuals who had been on campus in the Glens Falls, Queensbury, Warrensburg, and Hadley-Luzerne school districts.

Eight of Wednesday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Wednesday, 436 of 43,307 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren County Health Services reports to date, 409 of 436 had mild illness, while 16 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and one critically ill before recovering. Eight passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

As of September 28, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 205 Pfizer, 140 Moderna, 57 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 19 unknown.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days. Registration links can be found the by visiting Warren County COVID Hub webpage.