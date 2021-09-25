Warren County COVID update Sept. 25

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 25, Warren County Health Services reported 19 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday along with 27 recoveries.

Health Services is monitoring 191 active COVID cases as of Saturday, 180 of them involving mild illness. Nine are hospitalized as of Saturday, one more than Friday. Two are in critical condition and seven have a moderate illness. Two are also moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Saturday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID. Eight involved individuals who had been on campus in the Queensbury, Lake George, and Glens Falls school districts.

Eight of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 413 of 43,148 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

To date, 388 of 413 had a mild illness, while 14 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and two critically ill. Seven passed away, six of the elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

As of September 24, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows: (178 Pfizer, 132 Moderna, 51 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 18 unknown).

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days:

Monday, September 27, first doses, SUNY Adirondack Student Center, 12:30-1:30 p.m. — students and staff only. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer are available.

Tuesday, September 28 Third dose clinic , Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID testing facility from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.

, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID testing facility from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available. Tuesday, September 28 First dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID testing facility from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Tuesday, October 5 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

New COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel, and youth sports practices.