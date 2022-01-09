Warren County COVID update sees another death reported on Jan. 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed a death stemming from COVID-19 on Sunday. Health Services reported this individual was in their 70s, lived at home before becoming ill and died in a hospital. They said this person had not gotten vaccination.

The Health Services staff and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual. The county health services department has reported 190 additional new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 191 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 1,415 active COVID cases as of Sunday.

Thirteen Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Sunday, eight fewer than Saturday. One patient is critically ill, while the remainder is experiencing a moderate illness. Health Services reports the lone critical patient is vaccinated, along with six of 13 who are hospitalized who are vaccinated.

Health Services reported that 96 of Sunday’s cases involved vaccinated individuals. As of Friday, 2,858 of 47,105 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 201.1 as of Sunday.

Officials said 50,684 Warren County residents (78.9% of the county’s population)have received their first vaccine doses, and 47,201 have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday. 73.4% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 70.2%. 88.2% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics

Tuesday, January 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and first doses, Johnson & Johnson booster, Pfizer booster and first dose. (Registration links posted)

Tuesday, January 18, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, January 25, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

In addition, the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall has reopened, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Find details can be found on the Am-I-Eligible webpage.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.