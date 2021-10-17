Warren County COVID update reports 30 new cases, Sunday, Oct. 17

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, October 17, Warren County Health Services reported 30 additional COVID cases, along with 33 recoveries.

Health Services is monitoring 272 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 255 of them involving mild illness. 11are hospitalized, one more than Saturday. Five are in critical condition, and six others have a moderate illness. Six are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. Four (4) involved individuals who had been on Warren County public school campuses. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks continues to stem from Delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports, and indoor events.

Health Services reports nine of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 635 of 43,942 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, 595 of 635 had a mild illness, while 27 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and two critically ill. Nine passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

As of October 14, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 296 Pfizer, 192 Moderna, 86 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 22 unknown.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Tuesday, October 19 booster/first dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Friday, October 22, Glens Falls Middle School booster doses, school staff only.

Tuesday, October 26, Glens Falls Middle School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to public.

Tuesday, October 26, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Booster/first dose/second dose clinic. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Warren County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine first doses, second doses, booster doses, and additional doses for immunocompromised. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters/third doses should call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Registration links can be found at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/.