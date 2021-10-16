Warren County COVID update reports 26 new cases, Saturday, Oct. 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, October 16, Warren County Health Services reported 26 additional COVID cases, along with 25 recoveries.

Health Services is monitoring 275 active COVID cases as of Saturday, 262 of them involving mild illness. 10 are hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. Five are in critical condition and five with moderate illness. Three are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Saturday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. Three involved individuals who had been on Warren County public school campuses. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks continues to stem from Delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports, and indoor events.

Health Services reports 12 of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Saturday, 626 of 43,900 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, 587 of 626 had a mild illness, while 26 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and two critically ill. Nine passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Tuesday, October 19 booster/first dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Friday, October 22, Glens Falls Middle School booster doses, school staff only.

Tuesday, October 26, Glens Falls Middle School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to public.

Tuesday, October 26, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Booster/first dose/second dose clinic. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

On Friday, 70 Pfizer booster doses were administered during a clinic for staff at Queensbury High School. Registration links can be found at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/

As of October 14, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 296 Pfizer, 192 Moderna, 86 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 22 unknown.