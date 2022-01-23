Warren County COVID update on Sunday, Jan. 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 162 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The county sat at 682 positive coronavirus cases reported over the previous 5 days, according to New York State data. Warren County’s rolling 5-day average of new cases is 136.4 as of Sunday.

Warren County COVID-19 data for Sunday, January 23:

New cases – 162

Hospitalizations – 16 (unchanged — 9 vaccinated)

Critically ill – 2 (unchanged)

Deaths – 114 (unchanged)

Cases over last 5 days — 682

7-day average test positivity – 14.2%

410 COVID-19 patients in Capital Region hospitals, 10 fewer than yesterday

Warren County has ceased contact tracing on its own. In accordance with state rules, New York State health staff are taking over the contact tracing process in new COVID-19 cases.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics include Friday at Johnsburg Central School, and next Thursday, Jan. 27, at Warrensburg Central School. Recent clinics at Bolton, North Warren, and Lake George schools administered 13 first doses and 39 booster shots.

Clinics are also being run on Tuesday afternoons, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Warren County Municipal Center. New York State continues to operate a center at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

Warren County residents seeking a COVID test can visit the New York State website to help them locate the nearest location. Free KN-95 masks are available at Warren County Municipal Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the entrances to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Human Services building.