Warren County COVID update on Saturday, Jan. 29

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The county reported 462 positive coronavirus cases over the previous 5 days, according to New York State data. Warren County’s rolling 5-day average of new cases is 92.4 as of Saturday.

Warren County has ceased contact tracing on its own. In accordance with state rules, New York State health staff are taking over the contact tracing process in new COVID-19 cases.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

Clean your hands, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, before eating or touching your face.

Clinics are also being run on Tuesday afternoons/evenings at Warren County Municipal Center until further notice. Find details and registration on the Warren County Hub webpage.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.