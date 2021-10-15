Warren County COVID update, October 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and 37 recoveries since Thursday. There are currently 274 active cases in the county.
Of the new cases, nine had been on Warren County public school campuses. More information on the school cases can be found on New York State’s School COVID-19 Report Card website.
The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, youth sports and indoor events. Warren County Health Services asks that event organizers incorporate COVID-related precautions into their plans.
Sixteen of Friday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Friday, 614 of 43,869 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.
Warren County recommends residents:
- Get a COVID-19 vaccination
- Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test
- Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places
- Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings
- Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance
- If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment
Upcoming vaccine/booster shot clinics:
- October 19, first dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
- October 22, Glens Falls Middle School booster doses, school staff only.
- October 26, Glens Falls Middle School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson vaccine available
- October 26, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Booster/first dose/second dose clinic. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.