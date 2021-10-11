Warren County COVID update, October 11

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 28 recoveries since Sunday. There are currently 255 active cases in the county.

Of the new cases, three had been on Warren County public school campuses. More information on the school cases can be found on New York State’s School COVID-19 Report Card website.

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, youth sports and indoor events. Warren County Health Services asks that event organizers incorporate COVID-related precautions into their plans.

Fifteen of Monday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Monday, 567 of 43,775 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccine/booster shot clinics: