Warren County COVID update, October 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new recoveries since Thursday. There are currently 207 active cases in the county.

All the new cases involved community spread of COVID. Four involved individuals who had been on campus in the North Warren, Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts.

Fourteen cases involved those who had been fully vaccinated. As of October 1, 467 of 43,398 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

As of Friday morning, Warren County has not learned of any new cases that stem from September 21 and September 28 BINGO game gatherings at VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury that were attended by an individual with COVID.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics in Warren County: