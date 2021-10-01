Warren County COVID update, October 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new recoveries since Thursday. There are currently 207 active cases in the county.
All the new cases involved community spread of COVID. Four involved individuals who had been on campus in the North Warren, Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts.
Fourteen cases involved those who had been fully vaccinated. As of October 1, 467 of 43,398 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.
As of Friday morning, Warren County has not learned of any new cases that stem from September 21 and September 28 BINGO game gatherings at VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury that were attended by an individual with COVID.
Warren County recommends residents:
- Get a COVID-19 vaccination
- Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test
- Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places
- Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings
- Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance
- If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment
Upcoming vaccination clinics in Warren County:
- October 5, first dose clinic at Glens Falls Middle School cafeteria, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available.
- October 5 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
- October 7 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., booster shots and third doses. Pfizer for booster shots, Moderna and Pfizer for third doses.
- October 12, first dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
