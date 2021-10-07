Warren County COVID update Oct. 7, reports another resident death

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Warren County Health Services reported the death of a resident in their 90s from COIVD-19, who lived at home before becoming ill died after a lengthy stay in the hospital. This person had been vaccinated and had a history of health issues.

The Health Services staff and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their deepest condolences to this individual’s loved ones.

Warren County Health Services reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 15 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 281 active COVID cases, with 266 of them involving mild illness.

Fourteen are hospitalized as of Thursday, one more than Wednesday. One is in critical condition and thirteen others have moderate illness. One is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Thursday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. Six involved individuals who had been on campus in the Queensbury, Glens Falls, and Lake George school districts.

Of 46,294 Warren County residents (72.0% of the county’s population) had received their first vaccine doses as of October 6, and 43,665 have been fully vaccinated.

67.9% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 62.7%. 83.2% of Warren County residents 18 and up have at least one dose.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days. Registration links can be found by visiting the Warren County COVID Hub.

Thursday, October 7 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., booster shots and third doses. Pfizer for booster shots, Moderna and Pfizer for third doses

Tuesday, October 12 First dose/second and booster dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID testing facility, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer first doses and boosters offered, Modern and Johnson & Johnson offered for first/second doses

Tuesday, October 19 First dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered

As of October 7, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 247 Pfizer, 170 Moderna, 72 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 20 unknown.