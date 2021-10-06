Warren County COVID update Oct. 6, reports resident death

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services reported the death of a resident in their 30s from COIVD-19, who lived at home before becoming ill died after a lengthy stay in the hospital. This person had not been vaccinated and had a history of health issues.

The Health Services staff and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their condolences to this person’s loved ones.

Warren County reports 18 additional COVID cases as of Wednesday, along with 17 recoveries, and is monitoring 267 active COVID cases as of Monday, 253 of them involving mild illness.

Health Service reports thirteen are hospitalized as of Wednesday, one fewer than Tuesday. Two are in critical condition and 11 others have moderate illness, with one moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Wednesday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. Four involved individuals who had been on campus in the Glens Falls, Queensbury, and Lake George school districts. The surge in cases in recent days appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, and several indoor events.

46,233 Warren County residents (71.9% of the county’s population) received their first vaccine doses as of October 5, and 43,600 have been fully vaccinated. 67.8% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 62.6%. 83.1% of Warren County residents 18 and up have at least one dose.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days. Registration links can be found by visiting the Warren County COVID Hub.

Thursday, October 7 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., booster shots and third doses. Pfizer for booster shots, Moderna and Pfizer for third doses.

Tuesday, October 12 First dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility

Tuesday, October 19 First dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Warren County Health Services held two vaccine clinics Tuesday, administering 25 booster shots of Pfizer, 12 Johnson & Johnson doses, eight Pfizer or Moderna first doses, and four-second doses.

As of October 5, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 240 Pfizer, 170 Moderna, 70 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 20 unknown.