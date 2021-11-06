Warren County COVID Update, November 6

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 62 additional COVID cases on Saturday, November 6 along with 45 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 334 active COVID cases as of Saturday, Saturday, November 6 321 of them involving mild illness. 62 additional cases are the highest one-day total in Warren County since January 12.

11 are hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. One is critical, and the remainder has a moderate illness. Two are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Saturday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. 13 involved individuals who had been on a Warren County public school campus. Find more information about school cases on the New York State website.

Many recent exposures appear to stem from workplace contacts where masks are not worn as employees interact. A large portion of the remainder stems from household exposures and indoor gatherings.

22 of Saturday, November 6 cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 903 of 44,338 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID. To date, 848 of 903 had a mild illness, while 37 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and two critically ill. 14 passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, seven of them at nursing homes.

Warren County Health Services recommends that Warren County residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as you are eligible. Call Health Services at 518-761-6580 or go to Warren County website for options.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID-19 test .

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places per the CDC’s recommendations for “high” transmission counties on the CDC website

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings.

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment, as early treatment is imperative in many cases.

VACCINE UPDATE

Warren County Health Services is working with pediatrician offices to prepare for the availability of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Parents should check with pediatricians when seeking COVID vaccine, as Warren County Health Services will be working with them for clinics. Pharmacies are also offering vaccines for children.

Warren County Health Services’ first dose and booster dose clinics are detailed below. Registration is required through online links posted at the Warren County website.

Find details here about booster shot eligibility at the New York State Website. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters can also call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Tuesday, November 9, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands dependent on supplies.

Friday, November 12, Johnsburg Central School, Pfizer booster doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16, Warren County Municipal Center, time and vaccines to be determined.

Friday, November 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be determined.

In addition:

The Warren County vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations, school clinics and workplace clinics. Please call 518-761-6580 for details or questions about vaccination protocols.

47,082 Warren County residents (73.3% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 44,338 have been fully vaccinated. 69.0% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 65.1%. 84.6% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

As of November 4, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 408 Pfizer, 280 Moderna, 138 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and 29 unknown.

COVID-19 DATA/RESOURCES