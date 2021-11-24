Warren County COVID update, November 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County has reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and 35 recoveries since Monday. There are currently 554 active cases in the county.

Warren County Health Services reports 24 residents are hospitalized as of Wednesday, four more than Tuesday. Five are critically ill, and the remainder experiencing a moderate illness. Six are moderately ill outside of the hospital. As of Wednesday, 812 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

Health Services reports 48,185, Warren County residents (74.9% of the population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 44,615 have been fully vaccinated. 69.4% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 66.1%. 85.2% of Warren County residents 18 and older have received at least one dose.

Warren County Health Services recommends:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, November 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Tuesday, December 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.