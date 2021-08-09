Warren County COVID update Monday, August 9

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Warren County Health Services said it is monitoring 111 active cases of COVID-19. That includes an additional 10 cases reported Monday.

Seven of the county’s positive cases are hospitalized, three are in critical condition and four are in moderate condition.

They said one of the individuals in critical condition is a child, who was too young to be vaccinated, three were vaccinated. The county said 25% of recent cases are in children too young to be vaccinated.

They said the county is still considered an area of “high” COVID transmission rates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They recommend:

Wearing masks or face coverings in crowded public places when the vaccination status of all there is unknown

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Anyone experiencing any symptoms of illness should not go to work or elsewhere in public and seek a COVID test as soon as possible

For information on vaccination clinics in Warren County visit the county’s website.