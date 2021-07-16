Warren County COVID update July 16

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The NYRA and NYSGC have placed Barn 86 at Saratoga Race Course under a precautionary quarantine until further notice due to a positive case of Equine Herpesvirus-1 in that barn.

The unnamed and unraced horse, who is trained by Jorge Abreu, was sent to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital on Sunday, July 11 after developing a fever. She then tested positive for EHV-1 on Thursday, July 15, and immediately began treatment.