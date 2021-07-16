Warren County COVID update July 16

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 16 the Warren County Health Services reported a COVID and vaccine update.
COVID update:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 8 (+ 3)
- COVID-19 + Active Cases: 3 (+ 1)
- COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 2,822 (+ 1)
- COVID-19 + Recovered: 2,780 (No Change)
- COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 1 (+ 1)
- COVID-19 Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)
Since the last report on Wednesday, July 16, one new COVID case was added, and there were no new recoveries of active cases and one of the COVID cases has been hospitalized. The new COVID case is currently being investigated as a case originating from an adjacent county in which the subject was quarantined as a contact of a positive and became symptomatic