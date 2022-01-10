Warren County COVID update, January 10

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has reported 159 new COVID-19 cases and 195 recoveries since Sunday. There are currently 1,379 active cases in the county.

(Warren County Health Services)

Twelve residents are hospitalized as of Monday. One is critically ill and the rest have a moderate illness. The county said the one critically ill patients is vaccinated. Seven of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events. As of Monday, 3,231 of 47,253 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

(Warren County Health Services)

As of Monday, 50,725 Warren County residents (78.9% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 47,253 have been fully vaccinated. 73.4% have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 70.3%. 88.2% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Health officials said 1,497 Warren County children 11 or younger (32.9% of the population, compared to state average of 31.9%) have gotten a first vaccine dose. The county said 88 of Monday’s cases involved vaccinated people.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics

January 11 at the Warren County Municipal Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna booster and first doses, Johnson & Johnson booster, Pfizer booster and first dose. You can register on the county website.

January 18 at the Warren County Municipal Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

January 25 at the Warren County Municipal Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccines to be determined. Registration is not yet open.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

To find a testing site near you, visit the New York State COVID website.