Warren County COVID update includes plans for third vaccine doses

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services announced a slate of vaccine clinics for those eligible to get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, once official guidance comes along allowing them.

As of Thursday, the county was still awaiting new standing orders from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on administering a third coronavirus dose to immunocompromised residents. Current orders allow two shots for both Moderna and Pfizer shots.

“Warren County fully intends to serve our population for additional shots and we will schedule them as soon as we possibly can,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “We also urge those who are eligible to contact their physician or pharmacist.”

Jones said the county is expecting to have plenty of extra vaccines to fill the new need.

The plans come following CDC recommendations for a third vaccine dose for all moderately to severely immunocompromised residents.

On Thursday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 27 new coronavirus cases, as well as seven recoveries.

As of Wednesday, the county was monitoring 166 active coronavirus cases. 10 of those are hospitalized, up by three from Wednesday.

Three county cases Thursday came from an ongoing outbreak at a Warren County nursing home. Others were connected to general community exposure.

The delta variant continues to be an active agent in county case spread, including in 13 new cases that were among fully-vaccinated residents.

As of Thursday, a total of 148 Warren County residents who had been fully vaccinated had contracted coronavirus, out of 41,550 fully-vaccinated residents.

The county has school clinics scheduled at Queensbury High School on Monday, Aug. 23, and Glens Falls Middle School on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Both clinics are only for students and their families.