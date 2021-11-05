Warren County COVID update Friday, Nov. 5

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County said many of its residents have been exposed to COVID-19 at work where masks aren’t being worn, while others have been exposed through household members or indoor gatherings. They reported 47 additional cases on Friday.

Eleven county residents are hospitalized with one in critical condition. The county said they are monitoring 317 cases, 305 have mild symptoms.

“We are seeing a significant surge in cases in recent days, and many of them seem to spread from people having close contact with co-workers and others without taking precautions, and people not staying home when they are sick,” said Warren County Director of Health Services, Ginelle Jones.

To date 5,915 Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID, 881 have been fully vaccinated. The county said 69% of its residents have completed a vaccination series. Breakthrough cases by vaccine type are as follows: Pfizer 408, Moderna 280, Johnson & Johnson 138, unknown 29.

“If you are sick, stay home until you can get a COVID-19 test. If you are going to gather with others, expect that COVID-19 will be present. Please wear a mask when around others who aren’t from your household,” said Jones.

COVID testing, vaccinations including those for kids, and booster shots are available through the county. For more information visit Warren County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hub.