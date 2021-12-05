Warren County COVID update for Sunday, Dec. 5

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as 90 recoveries. As of Sunday, the county was monitoring a total of 537 active coronavirus cases.

Health Services reported twenty Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Sunday, four more than Saturday. Four are critically ill, and, and the rest are considered in moderate condition.

Health Services reported twelve of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 1,510 of 45,032 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 48,701 Warren County residents (75.8% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 45,032 have been fully vaccinated. 70.0% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 67.0%. 85.8% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, December 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration full for booster doses)

Tuesday, December 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, December 21 Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.