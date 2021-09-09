Warren County COVID update for Sept. 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as nine recoveries.

As of Thursday, the county health department was monitoring a total of 198 coronavirus cases, including two hospitalized cases.

Sixteen of Thursday’s new cases involved county residents who had already been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

To date, the county has seen 275 positive infections among 42,461 fully vaccinated residents.

“While our breakthrough case numbers have increased as more people are vaccinated, the overwhelming majority of these cases involve people who have either mild or asymptomatic infections,” said Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services Director, in a news release. “The vaccine is designed to lessen the chances of severe illness, and we are seeing that it is working.”

The county has a vaccine clinic set for Friday, Sept. 10, providing third doses for immunocompromised individuals from 2:30-4 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center’s testing trailer.

More clinics are scheduled for the next two Tuesdays, Sept. 14 and 21, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.