Warren County COVID update for Sept. 28

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the county was monitoring 176 active coronavirus cases. That includes seven hospitalized cases, down by one from Monday.

Eight of Tuesday’s cases came from county school district communities. Affected schools include Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne and Warrensburg.

Seven of Tuesday’s new cases were among fully vaccinated residents. To date, Warren County has seen 428 positive cases among its 43,288 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County continues to see cases emerge among people who delay seeking medical attention after developing symptoms. This has resulted in hospitalizations, as well as one death last week.

Warren County set a vaccine clinic on Tuesday to provide third doses to immunocompromised individuals from 3-4 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.

Other upcoming clinics include the next two Tuesdays, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the municipal center; and 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Glens Falls Middle School, providing doses to staff and families.