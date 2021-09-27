Warren County COVID update for Sept. 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries on Monday.

As of Monday, the county is monitoring a total of 166 active coronavirus cases, including eight hospitalized cases. That number was unchanged from Sunday.

Four new cases on Monday stemmed from local school districts. North Warren and Queensbury school districts saw positive cases.

Warren County Health Services said that several recent cases have stemmed from ill residents putting off seeking out medical care, which has resulted in hospitalization and a death on Friday.

Anyone showing COVID symptoms is urged to seek medical attention at their physician or an urgent care center.

Warren County updated its maps breaking up active coronavirus cases and vaccine distribution by zip code.

Six new cases on Monday were among county residents who had been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, there have been 421 confirmed cases among Warren County’s 43,263 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County has two vaccine clinics set for Tuesday, Sept. 28.

One is from 3-4 p.m., offering third doses to immunocompromised residents. The other is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for first and second doses. Both will be hosted at Warren County Municipal Center.

Another clinic is set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the municipal center.