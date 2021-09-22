Warren County COVID update for Sept. 22

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases and 25 recoveries on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the county was monitoring 197 active coronavirus cases. Those include 10 hospitalized cases, up by one from Tuesday.

Four new coronavirus cases stemmed from school communities, including Queensbury, Lake George and Hadley-Luzerne school districts.

Eight cases involved fully vaccinated county residents. To date, there have been 385 positive infections among Warren County’s 43,041 vaccinated residents.

Warren County is offering COVID vaccine clinics on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 3-4 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School in North Creek; and the next two Tuesdays, Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.