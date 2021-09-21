Warren County COVID update for Sept. 21

Posted: / Updated:
Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 24 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, Warren County was monitoring 205 active coronavirus cases, included nine hospitalized cases, a number unchanged from Monday.

New coronavirus cases continue to stem from area school districts. Six of Tuesday’s new cases were from school communities, including Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George and Warrensburg schools.

Seven of Tuesday’s cases were among fully vaccinated residents. To date, Warren County has seen 377 coronavirus infections from among 42,998 fully vaccinated residents.

The Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain as new cases emerge.

A new COVID exposure at a public business was identified. An infected individual wearing a mask visited the Yankee Candle Co. store on Route 9 in Queensbury, from between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Upcoming Warren County vaccine clinics are set for the next two Tuesdays, Sept. 21 and 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center’s human services building; and Thursday, Sept. 23 from 3-4 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School in North Creek.

