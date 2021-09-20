Warren County COVID update for Sept. 20

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 30 recoveries.

As of Monday, the county was monitoring 204 active coronavirus cases, included nine hospitalized cases. That’s down by one from Sunday.

One case was tied to a school district, as the new 2021-22 school year enters another week. The case was connected to someone at Queensbury Union Free School District.

Recent cases have stemmed from a combination of household and work exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports.

“We have had a number of cases recently where people went to work or school while ill with COVID-19,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “If you have as much as a sniffle, please stay home and make arrangements for a COVID test.”

Three of Monday’s cases were among those already fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, 370 of Warren County’s 42,973 fully vaccinated residents have contracted the virus.

Warren County Health Services is waiting for state guidance to begin booster clinics for the general population ages 65 and older, following clinics held for the immunocompromised in recent weeks.

The county is holding vaccine clinics from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday at Pregis LLC in Glens Falls; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 at Warren County Municipal Center; and 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Johnsburg Central School in North Creek.

Warren County also updated its maps dividing cases and vaccinations by zip code.