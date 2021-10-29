Warren County COVID update for Oct. 29

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, October 29, Warren County Health Services confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases, with 38 recoveries on Friday. As of Friday, the county is monitoring a total of 296 active coronavirus cases.
280 of those are considered mild. 14 are hospitalized, up by one from Thursday. One is considered in critical condition, with the other 13 considered moderate.
Seven of Friday’s new cases stemmed from school campuses within Warren County. County officials say the Delta variant continues to spread, and many cases are emerging from youth sports gatherings and indoor events.
Health Services reports 14 of Friday’s cases stemmed from individuals who had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 794 confirmed cases among Warren County’s 44,211 fully vaccinated residents.
746 of 794 were reported to have a mild illness, while 33 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and one critically ill. To date, twelve have passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.
Warren County Health Services will host free COVID-19 vaccinations and eligibility for booster shot clinics in the upcoming days. find details about a booster shot eligibility, visit the New York State Health Department health webpage.
- Tuesday, November 2, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first/second doses
- Wednesday, November 3, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna booster doses
- Thursday, November 4, North Warren Central School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, November 5, Queensbury High School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, November 9, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands dependent on supplies