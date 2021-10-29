Warren County COVID update for Oct. 29

Warren County, along with others across the Capital Region, are exploring a regional approach to addressing medical examiner concerns, as uncertainty continues over where the county’s forensic autopsies will take place.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, October 29, Warren County Health Services confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases, with 38 recoveries on Friday. As of Friday, the county is monitoring a total of 296 active coronavirus cases.

280 of those are considered mild. 14 are hospitalized, up by one from Thursday. One is considered in critical condition, with the other 13 considered moderate.

Seven of Friday’s new cases stemmed from school campuses within Warren County. County officials say the Delta variant continues to spread, and many cases are emerging from youth sports gatherings and indoor events.

Health Services reports 14 of Friday’s cases stemmed from individuals who had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 794 confirmed cases among Warren County’s 44,211 fully vaccinated residents.

746 of 794 were reported to have a mild illness, while 33 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and one critically ill. To date, twelve have passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

Warren County Health Services will host free COVID-19 vaccinations and eligibility for booster shot clinics in the upcoming days. find details about a booster shot eligibility, visit the New York State Health Department health webpage.