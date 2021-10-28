Warren County COVID update for Oct. 28

Warren County, along with others across the Capital Region, are exploring a regional approach to addressing medical examiner concerns, as uncertainty continues over where the county’s forensic autopsies will take place.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 28, Warren County Health Services confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases and 24 recoveries on Thursday. As of Thursday, the county was monitoring a total of 298 active coronavirus cases.

282 of those are considered mild. 15 are hospitalized, up by three from Wednesday. One is considered in critical condition, with the other 14 considered moderate.

Seven of Thursday’s new cases stemmed from school campuses within Warren County. County officials say the Delta variant continues to spread, and many cases are emerging from youth sports gatherings and indoor events.

Health Services reports 15 of Thursday’s cases stemmed from individuals who had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 780 confirmed cases among Warren County’s 44,118 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County Health Services will hold a booster dose clinic Friday, October 29 at Warren County Municipal Center from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for vaccine recipients who received Moderna and J & J/Janssen vaccines. To find details about a booster shot eligibility, visit the New York State Health Department health webpage.+