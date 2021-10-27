Warren County COVID update for Oct. 27

Warren County, along with others across the Capital Region, are exploring a regional approach to addressing medical examiner concerns, as uncertainty continues over where the county’s forensic autopsies will take place.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the county was monitoring a total of 277 active coronavirus cases.

265 of those are considered mild. 12 are hospitalized, up by one from Tuesday. One is considered in critical condition, with the other 11 considered moderate.

Six of Wednesday’s new cases stemmed from school campuses within Warren County. County officials say the Delta variant continues to spread, and many cases are emerging from youth sports gatherings and indoor events.

“We are seeing too many people who are no longer taking COVID-19 seriously, not following local and CDC guidance, and that is leading to serious illnesses and deaths in numbers that we last saw over the winter,” explained Ginelle Jones, Warren County Health Services Director. “The vast majority of the seriously ill and hospitalized folks that we are encountering are unvaccinated. Please get vaccinated if you have not done so, and get a booster shot if eligible.”

12 new cases on Wednesday stemmed from people who had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 765 confirmed cases among Warren County’s 44,118 fully vaccinated residents. The county updated a chart showing how those numbers have changed over time.

Upcoming Warren County coronavirus vaccine and booster shot clinics include Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; and Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.