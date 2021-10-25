Warren County COVID update for Oct. 25

Warren County, along with others across the Capital Region, are exploring a regional approach to addressing medical examiner concerns, as uncertainty continues over where the county’s forensic autopsies will take place.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 36 recoveries. As of Monday, the county was tracking 286 active coronavirus cases.

Those cases include 270 that are considered mild. 12 cases are hospitalized, up by two from Sunday. Two of those cases are in critical condition. The other 10 are considered moderate.

Two new cases on Monday came from a nursing home in Warren County. 24 of them involved general community spread. Three came from Warren County school districts.

Twelve of Monday’s cases were among residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 747 positive coronavirus cases from among Warren County’s 44,116 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County maintains a weekly map breaking down current COVID-19 cases by zip code. That map was updated on Monday.

The county maintains that indoor gatherings are a major factor contributing to the upswing in coronavirus cases.

Several vaccine clinics are scheduled for the next week. They include 3-5 p.m. Monday at North Warren Central School; 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Glens Falls Middle School; 4:30-6:30 p.m. that same day at Warren County Municipal Center; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Warren County Municipal Center; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Warren County Municipal Center.