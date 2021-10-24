Warren County COVID update for Oct. 24, reports a death

Warren County, along with others across the Capital Region, are exploring a regional approach to addressing medical examiner concerns, as uncertainty continues over where the county’s forensic autopsies will take place.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services regrets to report an additional COVID-19 death involving a Warren County resident. This individual was in their 40s, lived at home, and did not have a history of significant health issues before contracting COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers to those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “Sadly we have seen in recent months that COVID-19 does not just affect older people.”

Warren County Health Services reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 41 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 296 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 284 of them involving mild illness.

Health Services reports ten are hospitalized, unchanged from Saturday. Two are in critical condition and eight others have a moderate illness. Two are moderately ill outside of the hospital. Twenty of Sunday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19 and eleven involved residents of a nursing home.

Health Services reports the surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks continues to stem from Delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports, and indoor events. 23 of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 735 of 44,110 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, 690 of 735 had a mild illness, while 30 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and two critically ill. Eleven (11) passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five (5) of them at one nursing home.

VACCINE UPDATE

Warren County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine first doses, second doses, booster doses, and additional doses for immunocompromised. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters/third doses should call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Monday, October 25, North Warren Central School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer booster doses and first doses, open to the public.

Tuesday, October 26, Glens Falls Middle School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pfizer booster doses and Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to public.

Tuesday, October 26, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Booster/first dose/second dose clinic. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Wednesday, October 27, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer booster only.

Registration links for upcoming clinics can be found by visiting the Warren County Hub webpage.