Warren County COVID update for Oct. 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 43 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 27 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 307 active COVID cases as of Saturday, 295 of them involving mild illness.

Health Service reports 10 are hospitalized, one fewer than Friday. Three are in critical condition and seven others have a moderate illness. Two are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Thirty-four (34) of Friday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19, and nine (9) involved residents of a nursing home.

Four cases involved individuals on Warren County school campuses. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks continues to stem from Delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports, and indoor events.

Health Services reports 15 of Friday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 712 of 44,089 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Services reports to date, 668 of 712 had a mild illness, while 29 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and two critically ill. Eleven passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

VACCINE UPDATE

Warren County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine first doses, second doses, booster doses, and additional doses for immunocompromised. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters/third doses should call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Monday, October 25, North Warren Central School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Pfizer booster doses and first doses, open to the public.

Tuesday, October 26, Glens Falls Middle School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pfizer booster doses and Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to public.

Tuesday, October 26, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Booster/first dose/second dose clinic. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Wednesday, October 27, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer booster only.

Warren County has had 89 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. 43 died in a hospital, 39 at a nursing home, five at home, and two in an assisted living facility.