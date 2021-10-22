Warren County COVID update for Oct. 22

Warren County, along with others across the Capital Region, are exploring a regional approach to addressing medical examiner concerns, as uncertainty continues over where the county’s forensic autopsies will take place.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 37 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as well as 41 recoveries. As of Friday, the county was tracking 291 active coronavirus cases. 278 of them are considered mild cases.

Of those higher than mild, 11 are hospitalized. That’s up by two from Thursday. Three of those cases are in critical condition, with eight others considered moderate. Two more cases are in moderate condition outside of hospitalization.

Of Friday’s new cases, three stemmed from a local nursing home. The others were all considered part of general community spread. Three cases took place in school communities within the county.

17 of Friday’s new cases were among Warren County residents who had already been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, the county has confirmed 697 positive coronavirus cases from among the county’s 44,064 fully vaccinated residents.

Upcoming vaccine clinics in the county include 3-4 p.m. Friday at Glens Falls Middle School, offering booster doses; next Monday, Oct. 25, from 3-5 p.m. at North Warren Central School; next Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 3-4 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School, as well as 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; and Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.