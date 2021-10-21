Warren County COVID update for Oct. 21

Warren County, along with others across the Capital Region, are exploring a regional approach to addressing medical examiner concerns, as uncertainty continues over where the county’s forensic autopsies will take place.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as 17 recoveries. The county was monitoring 295 cases as of Thursday. Those include nine hospitalized cases.

Of those hospitalized, three are considered in critical condition. Six are moderately ill. One more moderately ill case is outside of hospitalization.

One of Thursday’s new cases involved a person in a local nursing home. The others all involved community exposure. Four cases involved members of county school districts.

Eight cases on Thursday were among residents who had already been fully vaccinated. To date, there have been 680 confirmed coronavirus cases among 44,040 fully vaccinated residents.

Upcoming COVID vaccine clinics include Friday, Oct. 22 at Glens Falls Middle School; 3-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at North Warren Central School; 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Glens Falls Middle School; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Warren County Municipal Center.