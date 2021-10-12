Warren County COVID update for Oct. 12

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 34 new recoveries.

As of Tuesday, Warren County was monitoring 248 active coronavirus cases. Five of those were hospitalized, down by one from Monday.

Five of Tuesday’s cases involved members of local school districts.

Warren County said they continue to see cases come up following indoor gatherings, and asked those managing and organizing such gatherings to take COVID precautions however possible.

Seven new cases on Tuesday were among individuals who had been fully vaccinated. To date, Warren County has seen 574 positive cases from among its 43,785 vaccinated residents.

The county has booster shot clinics set for the next two Tuesdays, Oct. 12 and 19, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the county municipal center.

Another clinic is set for Friday, Oct. 15, for staff at Queensbury High School.