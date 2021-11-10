Warren County COVID update for Nov. 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 74 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as 25 recoveries. As of Wednesday, the County was monitoring a total of 414 active coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, 11 people are being treated in the hospital. Two more than Tuesday. All have a moderate illness, and six are moderately ill outside of the hospital. Seven of Wednesday’s cases involved residents of a nursing home, the remainder stemmed from community spread.

Twenty-three cases on Wednesday were among residents already fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, Warren County has seen 968 positive COVID cases among its 44,374 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County coronavirus infection rates by vaccination status comparisons tracking chart.

The county sent out a reminder that vaccines for children ages 5-11 are becoming available. Local pediatricians and pharmacies are both offering doses. Upcoming vaccine clinics run by Warren County include: