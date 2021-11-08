Warren County COVID update for Nov. 8

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 25 recoveries from among existing cases. As of Monday, the county was monitoring a total of 342 active coronavirus cases.

As of Monday, 12 cases were hospitalized. That’s down by one from Sunday. One of those is in critical condition, and the rest are in moderate condition, as is one case outside of hospitalization.

Eight new cases on Monday were among residents already fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, Warren County has seen 869 positive COVID cases among its 44,361 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County updated its map tracking active coronavirus cases by zip code.

The county sent out a reminder that vaccines for children ages 5-11 are becoming available. Local pediatricians and pharmacies are both offering doses.

Upcoming vaccine clinics run by Warren County include Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 9-11 a.m. for ages 65 and over at Warren County Municipal Center; 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; Friday, Nov. 12 from 3-4 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School; Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; and Friday, Nov. 19 at Warrensburg High School, time TBD.