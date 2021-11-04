Warren County COVID update for Nov. 4 includes two nursing home cases

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The county also confirmed 20 recoveries from existing cases.

As of Thursday, Warren County was monitoring a total of 300 active coronavirus cases. Nine of those are hospitalized, up by one from Wednesday. All of those are considered in moderate condition, as is one who is outside of the hospital.

Two of Thursday’s new cases stemmed from a nursing home within the county. Ten others involved members of Warren County school districts. The county refers to the state’s website for updated information on school exposures.

Of Thursday’s new cases, 18 were among fully vaccinated Warren County residents. To date, the county health services department has confirmed 868 coronavirus cases among its 44,316 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County Health Services is working with local pediatric offices to get ready to offer Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5-11, after approval earlier this week. Pediatricians have played a role in getting vaccine doses to children and teenagers eligible so far.

Warren County has several COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinics set. They include Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at North Warren Central School; Friday, Nov. 5, from 3-5 p.m. at Queensbury High School; Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center; Friday, Nov. 12 from 3-4 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School; and Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Warren County Municipal Center, at a time to be determined.