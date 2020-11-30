Warren County COVID update for Nov. 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health confirmed two new COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday, along with seven recoveries. That leaves the county with 46 active coronavirus cases under supervision. The New York COVID dashboard lists a 7-day rolling infection rate of 1.2% in the county.

Both of the newly-confirmed cases Monday involved college students who the county believes were infected before returning home from school, and tested positive upon return.

Of the cases currently being monitored, one is hospitalized and in critical condition; two have moderate illness; and the other 43 are considered mild.

Warren County is asking for resident discretion when traveling. Last week, they confirmed a case tied to Ashes Pub & Grill in Warrensburg, and are asking anyone who visited the bar around Saturday, Nov. 21, to take caution.