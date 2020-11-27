Warren County COVID update for Nov. 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Health Department announced Friday that two new cases were reported to the department Friday. The total number of active cases in the county stands at 57. The New York COVID Dashboard has a 7-day rolling infection rate of 1.3% for the county.

One person is being treated in the hospital for the virus, they are listed in critical condition. There have been 35 COVID related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

No new recoveries were announced Friday, the total year-to-date amount of recoveries is 439.