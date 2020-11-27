Warren County COVID update for Nov. 27

News
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Health Department announced Friday that two new cases were reported to the department Friday. The total number of active cases in the county stands at 57. The New York COVID Dashboard has a 7-day rolling infection rate of 1.3% for the county.

One person is being treated in the hospital for the virus, they are listed in critical condition. There have been 35 COVID related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

No new recoveries were announced Friday, the total year-to-date amount of recoveries is 439.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report