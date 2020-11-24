Warren County COVID update for Nov. 24

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with seven new recoveries. That adds up to a current coronavirus total of 46 active cases, with 45 considered mild and one in hospital care.

According to the New York COVID Dashboard, the rolling 7-day infection rate average is 1.2%. Warren County said in a release that the last seven days have been the county’s highest daily average since May.

The 10 new coronavirus cases are all connected to origins outside of the category, and break down into a few categories.

Five were infected at colleges and schools outside of the county, and have come to Warren County to quarantine and recover. Another three were infected at out-of-county workplaces. One is suspected to have been exposed at an in-person funeral they attended in a downstate coronavirus hotspot region, and another was infected in travel to Virginia.

Warren County Public Health Director Ginelle Jones renewed her request for county residents to adhere to travel guidance and be careful if attending any gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Please think of the impact your actions could have on others,” Jones said. “You may not get very sick if infected, but you could pass COVID on to others who will get seriously ill or worse. And please consider our healthcare workers who have been working hard to combat this pandemic for nearly 9 months.”

The county is also keeping a careful eye on Black Friday shopping, and has released a flier with guidance on safe shopping this weekend.

Warren County has seen a total of 491 positive coronavirus cases, 35 deaths and 436 recoveries.