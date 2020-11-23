Warren County COVID update for Nov. 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services announced Monday that there have been no new cases reported to the department. The County is actively monitoring 43 cases of COVID. According to the New York COVID Dashboard the rolling 7-day infection rate average is 1.2%.

There is one person being treated for the virus in the hospital, they are in critical condition. No additional recoveries were reported Monday. The county has seen 429 people recover from the virus. There have been 481 positive cases reported in the county since widescale testing began in March of 2020.

There have been 35 COVID related deaths reported in the county.