Warren County COVID update for Nov. 20

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Friday, as well as five new recoveries. The 7-day rolling infection rate average is 1.1%, according to the New York State COVID dashboard.

Since testing began, 464 positive cases have been confirmed in Warren County. Of those, 420 have fully recovered.

The new positive case is a person who is believed to have been infected by a client at the personal care business where the person works.

Potential contacts have been traced and directed to enter quarantine.

The county is currently monitoring 35 active coronavirus cases. Two of those are hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other considered moderate. The other 33 are considered moderate.