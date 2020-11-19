Warren County COVID update for Nov. 19

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services announced Thursday that 13 new cases have been reported to the department, the total number of active cases stands at 39. This is the most positive cases reported in the county since May 12. The 7-day rolling infection rate average is 1% according to the New York State COVID dashboard.

Since testing began, 463 people have contracted the virus in the county. Of those 463 people, 415 have made a full recovery with one recovery reported on Thursday.

Health Services said that there are two people being treated for the virus in the hospital, with one person in critical condition.

Eight of the new cases involve four unrelated households where members of the household appear to have become infected when having contact with positive household members or at work. One was infected at an out-of-region college, another by a friend who was positive, one at an out-of-county workplace and two others are undetermined.

There have been 35 COVID related deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began.