Warren County COVID update for Nov. 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 42 recoveries from active cases. As of Monday, the county was monitoring a total of 491 active coronavirus cases.

Of those cases, 14 are hospitalized, down by three from Sunday. One is critically ill, and the others are considered in moderate condition, as are five others outside of hospitalization.

The most recent spike in COVID cases comes down to general community spread, according to Warren County. Anyone planning to travel in coming weeks, including for Thanksgiving next week, is urged to take precautionary measures against coronavirus exposure, including mask-wearing, hand sanitizer and getting vaccinated.

Eleven of Monday’s new cases involved people already fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,070 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 44,507 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County also updated its map of COVID-19 cases by zip code.

Upcoming vaccine clinics in Warren County include 3-4 p.m. Monday at North Warren Central School; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Warren County Municipal Center; 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Warrensburg High School; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Warren County Municipal Center.